EQS-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Public share repurchase offer for up to approximately 3.2% of the share capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

ZEAL Network SE: Public share repurchase offer for up to approximately 3.2% of the share capital



02-Nov-2022 / 15:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





(Hamburg, 2 November 2022) The Management Board of ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL" or "Company") has resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, that the Company will make a public repurchase offer to ZEAL shareholders for up to 714,285 no-par value registered shares of the Company (ISIN DE000ZEAL241). This corresponds to up to approximately 3.2% of the current share capital of the Company. The shares to be acquired may be used for any purpose permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2022.

The acceptance period for the repurchase offer starts on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 and ends at midnight (local time Frankfurt am Main, Germany) on Tuesday, 29 November 2022, subject to extension.

The offer price per ZEAL share tendered for repurchase is EUR 28.00.

If more than 714,285 ZEAL shares are tendered for repurchase under the repurchase offer, declarations of acceptance will be considered on a pro rata basis, with offers of up to 100 shares being accepted on a preferential basis.

Further details of the repurchase offer are contained in the offer document, which will be published on 9 November 2022 on the Company's website (www.zealnetwork.de) in the section "Investoren / Aktienrückkauf 2022" and in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) (www.bundesanzeiger.de) (German language only). In addition, the Company will publish a non-binding English translation of the offer document on its website (www.zealnetwork.de) in the section "Investors / Repurchase Offer 2022".



