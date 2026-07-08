EQS-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE to acquire SevenCanyon and enter the United Kingdom market

EQS-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company

ZEAL Network SE to acquire SevenCanyon and enter the United Kingdom market



09-Jul-2026 / 01:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ZEAL Network SE to acquire SevenCanyon and enter the United Kingdom market



Hamburg, 9 July 2026: ZEAL Network SE has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 96.5 percent of the shares in SevenCanyon Limited (“SevenCanyon”), in which ZEAL already holds a 3.5 percent stake. Completion is to take place upon payment of the purchase price, whereupon the agreement will take legal effect.



SevenCanyon is an established operator in the United Kingdom prize draw market. Upon completion of the transaction, ZEAL will gain direct access to this market and thereby expand its geographic presence.



The purchase price for the 96.5 percent of the shares comprises a cash payment of approximately GBP 33.8 million (subject to post-completion adjustments, including an adjustment for vehicle inventory in the single-digit millions of GBP range), and further payments of up to approximately GBP 4.8 million over a period of six months, contingent upon the achievement of defined financial targets.



The Management Board expects SevenCanyon to make a meaningful contribution to ZEAL’s revenue and EBITDA following consolidation. ZEAL will assess the necessary adjustments to its revenue guidance after the IFRS presentation of SevenCanyon’s revenue streams has been finalised.



On EBITDA, ZEAL confirms the corridor of EUR 70–75 million under the assumption of a normal jackpot environment in Germany. The updated forecast reflects anticipated non-recurring expenses in the mid-single-digit millions of euros in connection with the transaction.



For the first full financial year following completion of the transaction, ZEAL expects it to have a positive impact on EBITDA in the high-single-digit millions of euros.



EBITDA refers to earnings before depreciation, amortisation, financial result, share of result from associates, and taxes, and represents ZEAL's earnings from operating activities.



Contact:

ZEAL Network SE



Frank Hoffmann, CEFA

Investor Relations



Straßenbahnring 11

20251 Hamburg



T +49 (0) 40 809036042

frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de



End of Inside Information

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