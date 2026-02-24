ZhongDe Waste Technology Aktie
WKN DE: ZDWT01 / ISIN: DE000ZDWT018
|
24.02.2026 10:43:13
EQS-Adhoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG / Key word(s): Other
Revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)
Frankfurt am Main, 24 February 2026 – The management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange informed the management board of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG, Frankfurt am Main, ("Company") of its decision to revoke the admission of the Company's bearer shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard) with effect from the end of 23 March 2026 pursuant to Section 39 (1) of the Stock Exchange Act (BörsG) in conjunction with Section 47 of the Stock Exchange Regulations (BörsO). The Frankfurt Stock Exchange stated that the reason for revoking the admission to trading is that the obligations arising from the admission were not fulfilled.
Acting in the best interests of its shareholders, the Company has decided to appeal the ruling of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the meantime, the Company will continue to cooperate fully with the auditors to ensure all pending financial reports are released within this year.
Contact:
ZhongDe Waste Technology AG
Ying Sun
Investor Relations
Barckhausstrasse 1
60325 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 2475689 - 630
Fax: +49 (0) 69 2475689 - 499
Email: ying.sun@zhongde-ag.de
Approved by CEO Zefeng Chen
End of Inside Information
24-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZhongDe Waste Technology AG
|Barckhausstraße 1
|60325 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 69 50956 5656
|Fax:
|+ 49 69 50956 5520
|Internet:
|www.zhongde-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZDWT018
|WKN:
|ZDWT01
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2280654
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2280654 24-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
