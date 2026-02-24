EQS-Adhoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)

EQS-Ad-hoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG / Key word(s): Other

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)



Revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)



Frankfurt am Main, 24 February 2026 – The management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange informed the management board of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG, Frankfurt am Main, ("Company") of its decision to revoke the admission of the Company's bearer shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard) with effect from the end of 23 March 2026 pursuant to Section 39 (1) of the Stock Exchange Act (BörsG) in conjunction with Section 47 of the Stock Exchange Regulations (BörsO). The Frankfurt Stock Exchange stated that the reason for revoking the admission to trading is that the obligations arising from the admission were not fulfilled.



Acting in the best interests of its shareholders, the Company has decided to appeal the ruling of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the meantime, the Company will continue to cooperate fully with the auditors to ensure all pending financial reports are released within this year.

Contact:



ZhongDe Waste Technology AG

Ying Sun

Investor Relations

Barckhausstrasse 1

60325 Frankfurt

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 2475689 - 630

Fax: +49 (0) 69 2475689 - 499

Email: ying.sun@zhongde-ag.de



Approved by CEO Zefeng Chen



