EQS-Adhoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Suspension of the revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)

EQS-Ad-hoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG / Key word(s): Other

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Suspension of the revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)



20-March-2026 / 17:47 CET/CEST

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Suspension of the revocation of the admission of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard)



Frankfurt am Main, 20 March 2026 – Following an exchange between ZhongDe Waste Technology AG, Frankfurt am Main, ("Company") and the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange informed the Company that it would suspend the revocation of the admission of the Company's bearer shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard) pursuant to Section 39 (1) of the Stock Exchange Act (BörsG) in conjunction with Section 47 of the Stock Exchange Regulations (BörsO) until further notice. Therefore, the admission of the Company's bearer shares to trading on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange remains effective until further notice. Consequently, the Company will evaluate if it will appeal the initial decision of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to revoke the admission.



The Company will submit a binding timeline to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the short-term fulfillment of all financial reporting obligations arising from the admission, in particular on the publication of the pending financial reports. The Company will continue to cooperate fully with the auditors.

Contact:

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG

Ying Sun

Investor Relations

Barckhausstrasse 1

60325 Frankfurt

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 2475689 - 630

Fax: +49 (0) 69 2475689 - 499

Email: ying.sun@zhongde-ag.de

Approved by CEO Zefeng Chen



End of Inside Information

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