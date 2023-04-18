|
18.04.2023 16:25:17
EQS-AFR: 029 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 029 Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
029 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2023
Address: https://www.029-group.com/investor-relations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2023
Address: https://www.029-group.com/de/investor-relations
