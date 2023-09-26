EQS-AFR: 029 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 029 Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

029 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



26.09.2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 27, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 27, 2023

Address:

029 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 27, 2023Address: http://www.029-group.com/de/investor-relations Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 27, 2023Address: http://www.029-group.com/investor-relations

26.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

