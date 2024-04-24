EQS-AFR: 029 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2024 10:24:43

029 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2024 / 10:24 CET/CEST
029 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.029-group.com/de/investor-relations

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://www.029-group.com/investor-relations

Language: English
Company: 029 Group SE
Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.029-group.com

 
