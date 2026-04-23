Mendarion Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQ2D / ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0
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23.04.2026 07:30:03
EQS-AFR: 029 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 029 Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
029 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://www.029-group.com/de/investor-relations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2026
Address: https://www.029-group.com/investor-relations
23.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|029 Group SE
|Kurfürstendamm 14
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.029-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2313470 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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23.04.26
|EQS-AFR: 029 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
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23.04.26
|EQS-AFR: 029 Group SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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