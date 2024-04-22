22.04.2024 09:11:33

EQS-AFR: 11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.04.2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

11880 Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.11880.com

 
