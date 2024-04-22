|
22.04.2024 09:11:33
EQS-AFR: 11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 11880 Solutions AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11880 Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte
22.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|11880 Solutions AG
|Hohenzollernstraße 24
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.11880.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1885505 22.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 11880 Solutions AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu 11880 Solutions AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|11880 Solutions AG
|0,69
|-2,84%