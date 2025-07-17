11880 Solutions Aktie
WKN: 511880 / ISIN: DE0005118806
17.07.2025 08:12:05
EQS-AFR: 11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 11880 Solutions AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11880 Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2025
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2025
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte
|English
|Company:
|11880 Solutions AG
|Hohenzollernstraße 24
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.11880.com
