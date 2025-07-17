11880 Solutions Aktie

17.07.2025 08:12:05

EQS-AFR: 11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 11880 Solutions AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11880 Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.07.2025 / 08:12 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

11880 Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2025
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2025
Address: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

17.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.11880.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2170954  17.07.2025 CET/CEST

