EQS-AFR: 3U HOLDING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 3U HOLDING AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
3U HOLDING AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.3u.net/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.3u.net/en/investor-relations/publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.3u.net/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.3u.net/en/investor-relations/publications/
