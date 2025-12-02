3U Aktie

WKN: 516790 / ISIN: DE0005167902

02.12.2025 10:11:24

EQS-AFR: 3U HOLDING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 3U HOLDING AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
3U HOLDING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.12.2025 / 10:11 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

3U HOLDING AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.3u.net/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.3u.net/en/investor-relations/publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.3u.net/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.3u.net/en/investor-relations/publications/

02.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 3U HOLDING AG
Zu den Sandbeeten 1b
35043 Marburg
Germany
Internet: www.3u.net

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238820  02.12.2025 CET/CEST

