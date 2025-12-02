EQS-AFR: 3U HOLDING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: 3U HOLDING AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

3U HOLDING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



02.12.2025 / 10:11 CET/CEST

3U HOLDING AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 31, 2026Address: https://www.3u.net/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 31, 2026Address: https://www.3u.net/en/investor-relations/publications/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 13, 2026Address: https://www.3u.net/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 13, 2026Address: https://www.3u.net/en/investor-relations/publications/

