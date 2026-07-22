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22.07.2026 10:38:53

EQS-AFR: A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.07.2026 / 10:38 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

A.S. Création Tapeten AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.as-creation.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/zwischenberichte

22.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: A.S. Création Tapeten AG
Südstraße 47
51645 Gummersbach
Germany
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de
LEI Code: 529900GEUFGNGXF5Q548

 
End of News EQS News Service

2369922  22.07.2026 CET/CEST

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