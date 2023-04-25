|
25.04.2023 15:09:11
EQS-AFR: aap Implantate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: aap Implantate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
aap Implantate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.aap.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte/geschaeftsberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.aap.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte/geschaeftsberichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aap Implantate AG
|Lorenzweg 5
|12099 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aap.de
1616739 25.04.2023 CET/CEST
