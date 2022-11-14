|
14.11.2022 12:05:15
EQS-AFR: Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aareal Bank AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2022
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2022
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
