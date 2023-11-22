EQS-AFR: Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aareal Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024

Address:

