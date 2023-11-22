22.11.2023 15:34:33

EQS-AFR: Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023

Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

 
