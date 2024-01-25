|
25.01.2024 14:14:33
EQS-AFR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ABOUT YOU Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 10, 2024
Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 10, 2024
Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html
25.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABOUT YOU Holding SE
|Domstraße 10
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.aboutyou.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1823249 25.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABOUT YOUmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ABOUT YOUmehr Analysen
|12.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.23
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.23
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.23
|ABOUT YOU Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.04.23
|ABOUT YOU Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.12.22
|ABOUT YOU Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.11.22
|ABOUT YOU Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.22
|ABOUT YOU Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.24
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.10.23
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ABOUT YOU
|4,12
|-1,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.