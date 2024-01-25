25.01.2024 14:23:05

EQS-AFR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.01.2024 / 14:23 CET/CEST
ABOUT YOU Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2025
Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2025
Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html

Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de

 
