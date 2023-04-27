|
27.04.2023 15:33:52
EQS-AFR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Accentro Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Accentro Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/news/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/en/news/financial-report
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/news/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/en/news/financial-report
27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1619509 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
