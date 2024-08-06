EQS-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 16, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 16, 2024

Address:

ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 16, 2024Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/publikationen/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 16, 2024Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/

