06.08.2024 12:51:47
EQS-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2024
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2024
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/
|English
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|www.adpeppergroup.com
