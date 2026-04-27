ad pepper media International Aktie
WKN: 940883 / ISIN: NL0000238145
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27.04.2026 14:06:14
EQS-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/
27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 146
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2315832 27.04.2026 CET/CEST
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