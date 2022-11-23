|
23.11.2022 08:40:51
EQS-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2022
Address: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports/
23.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1494187 23.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!