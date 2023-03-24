|
24.03.2023 15:00:06
EQS-AFR: adesso SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: adesso SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
adesso SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2023
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2023
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2023
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/en/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports/index.jsp
