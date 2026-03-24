adesso Aktie
WKN DE: A0Z23Q / ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
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24.03.2026 15:00:03
EQS-AFR: adesso SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: adesso SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
adesso SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.adesso-group.de/en/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports/index.jsp
24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2262264 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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