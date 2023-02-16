|
16.02.2023 15:00:15
EQS-AFR: adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: adidas AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2023
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2023
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2023
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 08, 2023
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: http://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports/
16.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1561673 16.02.2023 CET/CEST
