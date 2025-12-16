adidas Aktie
EQS-AFR: adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: adidas AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports
