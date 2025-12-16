adidas Aktie

adidas für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1EWWW / ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.12.2025 21:00:03

EQS-AFR: adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: adidas AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
adidas AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.12.2025 / 21:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2026
Address: https://www.adidas-group.com/en/investors/financial-reports

16.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2246604  16.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu adidasmehr Nachrichten