EQS-AFR: Adler Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Adler Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.08.2023 / 15:46 CET/CEST
Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2023
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/investors/veroeffentlichungen/finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2023
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results

Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com

 
