15.08.2023 15:46:02
EQS-AFR: Adler Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2023
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/investors/veroeffentlichungen/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2023
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results
15.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
