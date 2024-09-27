"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
27.09.2024 17:42:44

EQS-AFR: ADLER Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADLER Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.09.2024 / 17:42 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results

Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com

 
