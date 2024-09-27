EQS-AFR: ADLER Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024

Address:

Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 30, 2024Address: https://www.adler-group.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results

