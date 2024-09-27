|
27.09.2024 17:54:18
EQS-AFR: ADLER Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
