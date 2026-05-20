ADLER Aktie
WKN DE: A14U78 / ISIN: LU1250154413
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20.05.2026 07:00:03
EQS-AFR: Adler Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/investors/veroeffentlichungen/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results
20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2330052 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
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