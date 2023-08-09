EQS-AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.08.2023 18:41:36

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/financial-information/default.aspx#section=quarterly-results

Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
