13.03.2024 14:29:55
EQS-AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx
13.03.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com



13.03.2024 CET/CEST
