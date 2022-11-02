EQS-AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



02.11.2022 / 20:31 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2022

Address:

Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 09, 2022Address: https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

02.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

