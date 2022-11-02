02.11.2022 20:31:14

EQS-AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2022
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx

Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
