WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059

19.01.2026 17:48:03

EQS-AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.01.2026 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2026
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2026
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx

19.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2262412  19.01.2026 CET/CEST

