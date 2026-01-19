ADTRAN Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059
19.01.2026 17:48:03
EQS-AFR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2026
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 03, 2026
Address: https://investors.adtran.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx
19.01.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2262412 19.01.2026 CET/CEST
