Adtran Networks Aktie
WKN: 510300 / ISIN: DE0005103006
01.05.2025 11:30:07
EQS-AFR: Adtran Networks SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adtran Networks SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Networks SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2025
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2025
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports
01.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Networks SE
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adva.com, www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2128482 01.05.2025 CET/CEST
