|
23.04.2023 10:49:18
EQS-AFR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADVA Optical Networking SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports
23.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADVA Optical Networking SE
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.advaoptical.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1614427 23.04.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!