Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
23.04.2023 10:49:18

EQS-AFR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.04.2023 / 10:49 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 07, 2023
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

23.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1614427  23.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADVA Optival Networking SEmehr Nachrichten