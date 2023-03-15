15.03.2023 14:48:13

EQS-AFR: AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

AGROB Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2023
Address: http://www.agrob-ag.de/investor-relations/berichte#jahresfinanzberichte-316

Language: English
Company: AGROB Immobilien AG
Münchener Straße 101
85737 Ismaning
Germany
Internet: www.agrob-ag.de

 
