12.12.2022 10:55:10
EQS-AFR: AIXTRON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: AIXTRON SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AIXTRON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.aixtron.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.aixtron.com/en/investors/publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.aixtron.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: https://www.aixtron.com/en/investors/publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://www.aixtron.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://www.aixtron.com/en/investors/publications
12.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AIXTRON SE
|Dornkaulstraße 2
|52134 Herzogenrath
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aixtron.com
