12.12.2022 10:59:21
EQS-AFR: AIXTRON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: AIXTRON SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AIXTRON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.aixtron.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.aixtron.com/en/investors/publications
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://www.aixtron.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: https://www.aixtron.com/en/investors/publications
|English
|Company:
|AIXTRON SE
|Dornkaulstraße 2
|52134 Herzogenrath
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aixtron.com

