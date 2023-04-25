|
25.04.2023 11:47:29
EQS-AFR: Alexanderwerk AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Alexanderwerk AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Alexanderwerk AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/?_gl=1*1xqbuif*_ga*MzM4OTQ4NDM3LjE2ODI0MTU3NzU.*_up*MQ..
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/?_gl=1*1xqbuif*_ga*MzM4OTQ4NDM3LjE2ODI0MTU3NzU.*_up*MQ..
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/?_gl=1*1xqbuif*_ga*MzM4OTQ4NDM3LjE2ODI0MTU3NzU.*_up*MQ..
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/?_gl=1*1xqbuif*_ga*MzM4OTQ4NDM3LjE2ODI0MTU3NzU.*_up*MQ..
25.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alexanderwerk AG
|Kippdorfstraße 6 - 24
|42857 Remscheid
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.alexanderwerk.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1616405 25.04.2023 CET/CEST
