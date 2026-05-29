Alexanderwerk Aktie
WKN DE: A37FTW / ISIN: DE000A37FTW0
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29.05.2026 13:08:43
EQS-AFR: Alexanderwerk AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Alexanderwerk AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Alexanderwerk AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 02, 2026
Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 02, 2026
Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 02, 2026
Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 02, 2026
Address: https://www.alexanderwerk.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alexanderwerk AG
|Kippdorfstraße 6 - 24
|42857 Remscheid
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.alexanderwerk.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2336002 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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