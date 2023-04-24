24.04.2023 09:42:19

EQS-AFR: All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_d

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_e

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
