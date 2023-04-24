|
24.04.2023 09:42:19
EQS-AFR: All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_d
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_e
24.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1615029 24.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu All for One Group AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu All for One Group AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|All for One Group AG
|40,70
|-0,73%