EQS-AFR: All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2025
Address: https://www.all-for-one.com/annual_reports_d
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2025
Address: https://www.all-for-one.com/annual_reports_d
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2025
Address: https://www.all-for-one.com/annual_reports_e
