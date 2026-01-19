All for One Group Aktie

All for One Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001

19.01.2026 14:34:03

EQS-AFR: All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.01.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 04, 2026
Address: https://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_d

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 04, 2026
Address: https://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_e

19.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2262266  19.01.2026 CET/CEST

