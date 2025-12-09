EQS-AFR: Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allane SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



09.12.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 28, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 28, 2026

Address:

Allane SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 28, 2026Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/investor_relations/jahresberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 28, 2026Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/en/investor_relations/financial_reports/annual_reports

09.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News