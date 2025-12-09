Allane Aktie
WKN DE: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6
|
09.12.2025 16:00:23
EQS-AFR: Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allane SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allane SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2026
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/investor_relations/jahresberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2026
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/en/investor_relations/financial_reports/annual_reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allane SE
|Parkring 33
|85748 Garching bei München
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
