EQS-AFR: ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.04.2023
ALLGEIER SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/reports/

Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com

 
