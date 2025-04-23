Allgeier Aktie

Allgeier für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2GS63 / ISIN: DE000A2GS633

23.04.2025 12:44:08

EQS-AFR: ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allgeier SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.2025 / 12:44 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ALLGEIER SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-publikationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-publikationen

23.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2122518  23.04.2025 CET/CEST

