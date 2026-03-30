Allgeier Aktie
WKN DE: A2GS63 / ISIN: DE000A2GS633
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30.03.2026 16:09:33
EQS-AFR: ALLGEIER SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allgeier SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ALLGEIER SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.allgeier.com/de/investor-relations/reports/
30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALLGEIER SE
|Montgelasstr. 14
|81679 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.allgeier.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2300552 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
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