23.02.2023 17:22:26
EQS-AFR: Allianz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allianz SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: http://www.allianz.com/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: http://www.allianz.com/annualreport
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: http://www.allianz.com/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2023
Address: http://www.allianz.com/annualreport
23.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
