29.02.2024 08:47:11
EQS-AFR: Allianz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allianz SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: http://allianz.com/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: http://allianz.com/annualreport
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: http://allianz.com/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: http://allianz.com/annualreport
29.02.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
End of News
|EQS News Service
1847931 29.02.2024 CET/CEST
