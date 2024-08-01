|
01.08.2024 11:35:28
EQS-AFR: Allianz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allianz SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.allianz.com/de/investor_relations/ergebnisse-berichte/zwischenbericht.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.allianz.com/en/investor_relations/results-reports/interim-reports.html
01.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1959285 01.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allianzmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.24
|EQS-AFR: Allianz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-AFR: Allianz SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
31.07.24
|Mittwochshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 schlussendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Aufschläge in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 beendet den Dienstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Börse Europa in Grün: STOXX 50 zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 mittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)